Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on June 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1181 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.54. 135,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,688. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,073,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,835.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 611,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after acquiring an additional 596,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 298,058 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 254,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 249,914 shares during the period.

