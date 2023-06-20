Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMPGet Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP remained flat at $24.37 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,277. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $25.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 196.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

