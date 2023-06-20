Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 42,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,611. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.