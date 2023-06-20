Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.63. 14,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,033. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,299,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $744,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

