Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSJS traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $21.06. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,973. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $22.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 513.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 35,093 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 34,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

