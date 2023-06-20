Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0601 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 84,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,283. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $18.85.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $639,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $559,000.

