Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on June 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSCU traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,203. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

