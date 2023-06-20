Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Holdings Raised by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,536,000.

BSCV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. 5,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,293. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $17.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

