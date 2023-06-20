Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000.

