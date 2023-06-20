Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.96. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.