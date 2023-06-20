Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (PIZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on June 23rd

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2447 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIZ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.09. 25,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,205. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $141.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIZ. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.