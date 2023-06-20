Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PXI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 23,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,960. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $50.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $94.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 68,178 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 26,404 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

