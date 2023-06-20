Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:PRN)

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1428 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Price Performance

PRN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.48. 9,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,841. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.03. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $78.72 and a 12 month high of $102.11. The stock has a market cap of $138.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 1,071.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period.

About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

