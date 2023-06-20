Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:PDP)

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PDP traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.53. 97,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,075. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.80. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

