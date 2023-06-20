Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Announces $0.18 Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1794 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 80,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,618. The stock has a market cap of $606.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $81.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

