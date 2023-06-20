Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PTF traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,748. The firm has a market cap of $270.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $98.88 and a 1-year high of $145.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 4,195.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

