Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:QQMG)

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQMG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

