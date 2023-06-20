Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BSMW)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0784 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares. Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41.

Get Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 50.72% of Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.