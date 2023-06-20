Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Declares Dividend of $0.75

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.7506 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRFZ traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.80. 18,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,049. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.48. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $144.81 and a 1-year high of $179.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 465.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

