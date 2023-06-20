Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRFZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of PRFZ opened at $170.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $144.81 and a 52-week high of $179.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.7506 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

