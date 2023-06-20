Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.7506 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.80. 18,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,049. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.45 and its 200 day moving average is $162.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $144.81 and a one year high of $179.83.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after buying an additional 269,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after buying an additional 124,026 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

