Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Announces Dividend of $0.19

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1932 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Global Water ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PIO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $287.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Global Water ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

