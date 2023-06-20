Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock remained flat at $19.47 on Monday. 451,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,930. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

