Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1977 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ IPKW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.05. 24,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,556. The company has a market cap of $84.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,631.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 21,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

