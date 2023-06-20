Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Declares Dividend of $0.16

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1629 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PID traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 164,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 708,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 65,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 97,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 96,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,349 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

