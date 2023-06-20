Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4456 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.17. 597,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

