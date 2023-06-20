Invesco KBW Bank ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4456 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,755. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,401,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $71,473,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 636,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.