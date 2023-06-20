Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1402 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KBWY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.38. 46,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,187. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $214.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

