Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3293 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KBWP stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $82.73. 13,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a one year low of $72.41 and a one year high of $92.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 732.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

