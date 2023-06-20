Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2167 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.32. 1,002,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,093. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.98. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $153.36.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,133,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,196,000 after buying an additional 60,479 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 476,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after buying an additional 31,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 92.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,300,000 after buying an additional 172,202 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.