Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:IBBQ)

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0453 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $21.20. 13,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,820. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04.

Get Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,940,000.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.