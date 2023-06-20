Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IBBQ stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.20. 13,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,820. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 million, a PE ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

Get Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000.

About Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.