Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0497 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,213. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $27.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period.

