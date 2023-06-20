Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXQ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.01. 61,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,790. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 11,038.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000.

