Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Plans $0.50 Dividend

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.504 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $2.33 on Monday, reaching $367.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,931,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,915,145. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.84. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

