Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Plans $0.17 Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.31. 60,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,523. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $186.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46,840.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

