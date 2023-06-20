Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $148.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.61 and its 200 day moving average is $144.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.