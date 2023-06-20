Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (PSCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1877 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCD traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.46. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $71.28 and a 52 week high of $97.96. The company has a market cap of $25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

