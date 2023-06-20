Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) to Issue Dividend of $0.45

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4527 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSCC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $112.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 226.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Further Reading

