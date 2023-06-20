Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0641 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,209. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $183.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 421,303 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 62,701 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 261,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 141,260 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 1,429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 234,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

