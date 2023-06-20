Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Declares $0.43 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4307 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PSCF traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $43.27. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $55.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $23.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

