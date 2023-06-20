Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Declares Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.193 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.13. 6,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,966. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $76.90 and a 12-month high of $102.51. The company has a market cap of $78.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

