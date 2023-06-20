Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1164 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSCM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.43. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $73.61.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.