Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on June 23rd

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VRIG traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 83,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,144. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,428,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after buying an additional 756,583 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 45,629 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 385.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 424,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 337,166 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 27,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

