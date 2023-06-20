Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1161 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PHO traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $55.69. 95,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,956. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,923,000 after acquiring an additional 53,323 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 781.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 52,144 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,942,000.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.