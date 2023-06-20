IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $439.95 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. IOTA has a total market cap of $439.95 million and $5.92 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003743 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00008097 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000075 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

