iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE IPW opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. iPower has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iPower by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iPower in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iPower in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

