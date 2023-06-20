IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.04

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.04 and last traded at $49.43, with a volume of 4067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRMD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

IRadimed Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $615.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at IRadimed

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IRadimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $128,239.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,360.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $381,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,072,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Monty K. Allen sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $128,239.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,360.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,359,753 in the last 90 days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRadimed

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IRadimed by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IRadimed by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IRadimed by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IRadimed by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

