IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.32

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $593.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 86.42%. The business had revenue of $119.94 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $228,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

