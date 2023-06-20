iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Purchased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

SUSL traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,579. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $59.87 and a 1-year high of $77.56. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.